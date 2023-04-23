Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Udhagamandalam railway station to get a facelift

The entry and exit point of the station is also set to be widened and a separate pathway for pedestrians will be carried out.

Published: 23rd April 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Udhagamandalam railway station. (File Photo)

Udhagamandalam railway station. (File Photo)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Salem Railway Division have decided to carry out development works at Udhagamandalam railway station under Amrit Gurav Scheme. It is one among the 15 stations in the division that have been chosen for a revamp and the central government has allocated a total of `200 for the works.

Under the initiative, two-wheeler parking space will be widened and a new cafeteria would be set up, in the design of a coach in a train operated by the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), to give a pleasant experience of travelling in UNESCO recognised World Heritage Site to tourists. The entry and exit point of the station is also set to be widened and a separate pathway for pedestrians will be carried out. CCTV cameras would be fixed both inside and outside the station, and interiors of the waiting room would be changed and TVs would also be placed in the retiring rooms. 

The facade of the facility will also be renovated but officials assured that it would be done without changing the existing century-old structure. Moreover, signage boards in Braille system and a ramp would be set up to facilitate differently-abled people to enjoy these facilities and access the station without any difficulties.

A senior official of the Salem Railway division said that the tender process is in progress and the contractor would be finalised within two months. All these works would be completed within a year under Phase One of the Amrit Gurav Scheme and another set of development works would be carried out in Phase Two. 

Meanwhile, K Natarajan founder of Nilgiris Heritage Steam Chariot Trust suggested that southern railway officials joining hands with the tourism department should open a tourist information counter at the station as lakhs of domestic and international tourists are arriving annually. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem Railway Division Udhagamandalam development works UNESCO Nilgiri Mountain Railway
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp