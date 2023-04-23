Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO plans to harness more wind power this summer

It may be noted that power demand stood at 17,563 MW on April 29 last year and the highest consumption was 388 MUs.

Published: 23rd April 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO

TANGEDCO is gearing up to procure additional wind power this year. (File Photo)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO is gearing up to procure additional wind power this year as the state’s demand has been gradually increasing due to summer. A senior official told TNIE that power demand reached a staggering 19,387 MW, with consumption touching 423.785 million units (MU) on Thursday, the highest recorded in the state’s history. It may be noted that power demand stood at 17,563 MW on April 29 last year and the highest consumption was 388 MUs.

“With the temperature on the rise, demand is expected to increase in the coming days. With the union government’s share of 5,055 MW and state-owned thermal stations’ contribution of 3,019 MW along with private power purchase, the power utility has been managing supply,” the official said.

Interestingly, even though there is no dedicated wind season in the state, Tangedco has been gradually getting wind power from available sources, with 1,000 MW being generated each day. On Friday, the utility received 1,385 MW of wind power. The coming wind season from May to November is expected to generate more wind power than the previous years. The official also said Tangedco would utilise natural sources additionally this year.

Another official said the all-time power generation peak of wind energy was recorded at 5,689 MW on July 3, 2022, with an all-time high energy generation of 120.25 MUs recorded on July 9, 2022. During the previous financial year, wind energy generated up to February was 12,368 MUs, with 8,746 MUs being wheeled for captive/third-party use (own industrial purpose). The utility would procure more wind power and encourage small entities, he added.

On condition of anonymity, a Tirunelveli-based wind producer urged TANGEDCO to procure more wind power from smaller entities. He also wanted bills to be settled on time as most wind power generators have been struggling to pay bank EMIs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO  wind power power demand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp