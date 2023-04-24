12-hour work bill will help TN workers: Vikramaraja

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Welcoming the state Assembly recently passing a bill amending the Factories Act that allows flexible working hours for industries, AM Vikramaraja, the president of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, said the times are changing and hence is necessary to adopt such measures.

Mentioning the labour crisis as the biggest issue, Vikramaraja said, “Our people accuse those from north India of capturing local jobs, but I witness them working for 15 hours a day and getting paid accordingly. After this bill, even Tamil workers would get the salary commensurate with 12 hours of their work.”

Further, he said, “It is a misconception that people work for eight hours. The eight hours include their tiffin-, tea-, lunch- and coffee time. If we are to calculate the exact time of labour it would be far lesser. In this competitive world, such actions are needed.”

Repeal Act: ops

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has urged the state to repeal the recently passed Act. In a release, he expressed concern over the possible exploitation of the workforce. It shows the DMK-led government’s lethargic attitude towards labourers and it was adopted only to “attract investment”. Panneelselvam came down heavily on the ruling party which raised objections when the Centre took steps to enact such an Act. The DMK stands exposed for its double stance, OPS said.

TIRUCHY: Welcoming the state Assembly recently passing a bill amending the Factories Act that allows flexible working hours for industries, AM Vikramaraja, the president of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, said the times are changing and hence is necessary to adopt such measures. Mentioning the labour crisis as the biggest issue, Vikramaraja said, “Our people accuse those from north India of capturing local jobs, but I witness them working for 15 hours a day and getting paid accordingly. After this bill, even Tamil workers would get the salary commensurate with 12 hours of their work.” Further, he said, “It is a misconception that people work for eight hours. The eight hours include their tiffin-, tea-, lunch- and coffee time. If we are to calculate the exact time of labour it would be far lesser. In this competitive world, such actions are needed.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Repeal Act: ops Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has urged the state to repeal the recently passed Act. In a release, he expressed concern over the possible exploitation of the workforce. It shows the DMK-led government’s lethargic attitude towards labourers and it was adopted only to “attract investment”. Panneelselvam came down heavily on the ruling party which raised objections when the Centre took steps to enact such an Act. The DMK stands exposed for its double stance, OPS said.