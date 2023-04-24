Home States Tamil Nadu

12-hour work bill will help TN workers: Vikramaraja

Further, he said, “It is a misconception that people work for eight hours. The eight hours include their tiffin-, tea-, lunch- and coffee time."

Published: 24th April 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

AM Vikramaraja, the president of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, said the times are changing and hence is necessary to adopt such measures. 

AM Vikramaraja, the president of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, said the times are changing and hence is necessary to adopt such measures. 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Welcoming the state Assembly recently passing a bill amending the Factories Act that allows flexible working hours for industries, AM Vikramaraja, the president of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, said the times are changing and hence is necessary to adopt such measures. 

Mentioning the labour crisis as the biggest issue, Vikramaraja said, “Our people accuse those from north India of capturing local jobs, but I witness them working for 15 hours a day and getting paid accordingly. After this bill, even Tamil workers would get the salary commensurate with 12 hours of their work.”

Further, he said, “It is a misconception that people work for eight hours. The eight hours include their tiffin-, tea-, lunch- and coffee time. If we are to calculate the exact time of labour it would be far lesser. In this competitive world, such actions are needed.”

Repeal Act: ops
Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has urged the state to repeal the recently passed Act. In a release, he expressed concern over the possible exploitation of the workforce. It shows the DMK-led government’s lethargic attitude towards labourers and it was adopted only to “attract investment”. Panneelselvam came down heavily on the ruling party which raised objections when the Centre took steps to enact such an Act. The DMK stands exposed for its double stance, OPS said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Factories Act flexible working hours
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp