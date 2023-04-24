Chennai-Russia sea corridor may become a reality soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said talks are on between India and Russia to inaugurate the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor to further the special relationship between the two countries and unlock the huge trade potential of the blue economy.

The minister, who inaugurated four projects worth Rs 156 crore in Chennai and Kamarajar ports to increase their cargo-handling capacity to seven million tonnes, said the Chennai-Vladivostok sea route will help cargo to be moved between Chennai and Vladivostok in less than 20 days compared to more than 40 days it takes now to transport goods from India to Far East Russia via Europe.

Addressing reporters, the union minister, flanked by Chennai Port Authority and Kamaraj Port chairman Sunil Paliwal, said, “The corridor will act as a conduit of growth and investment cooperation between two historic cities with rich marine history.”

He said both Chennai and Kamarajar ports have been performing well and the new projects -- `56 crore worth three projects of Chennai Port Authority and one project worth `92 crore at Kamarajar Port Limited — would increase the cargo-handling capacity of Chennai Port by one million tonnes and Kamarajar Port by six million tonnes.

Bunker berth at Bharathi Dock, goods shed yard at Jolarpet and 40 KLD (Kilo Litres per day) sewage treatment plant were inaugurated at the Chennai Port by Sonowal. The 182-metre-long bunker berth project, funded under Sagarmala Scheme, is worth Rs 50.25 crore. The project will lead to a capacity addition of one million tonnes per annum and will also help the port handle bunker tankers up to 10,000 dead weight tonnage (DWT). This will serve the bunkering needs of vessels calling at the regional ports in Chennai, Kamarajar and Kattupalli and other vessels passing nearby.

The 15,000sqm large goods shed facility with loading and stacking facilities in Jolarpet will enable the movement of cargo from up to Chennai Port through the railway and increase the movement of cargo, especially containers. The port will also get a revenue share (from Southern Railway) through terminal access charges.

As part of the Green Port Initiative, a 40-KLD capacity sewage treatment plant will help reuse treated wastewater for various purposes. The Amrit Mahotsav Marg between Kamarajar Port’s 4.8km access road from Vallur Junction to North Chennai Thermal Power Station Junction was built with an investment of `88 crore. This will boost the hassle-free movement of cargo with better road connectivity to the port. Widening and Concreting of the Port Access Road between the two junctions were completed under Sagarmala and the “National Infrastructure Pipeline” projects of the shipping ministry.

The minister also said the centre has planned to make Chennai the hub for cruise tourism on the east coast. For the first time in the history of the port, a continuous cruise service was operated from June to September 2022, he said. There are plans to improve cruise tourism and the authorities are in talks with MSC cruises. “They want to make Mumbai as a hub in the western coast and Chennai as hub for the eastern coast. We have held detailed discussions with them and they are likely to start operating soon,” Paliwal said.

