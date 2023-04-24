Five held for smuggling and selling ganja in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five people were arrested for selling ganja in Chennai and 24.5kg of the contraband was recovered from them in two days.

The Anna Nagar police arrested Sundar (52) for allegedly smuggling and selling ganja near Arumbakkam on Saturday and recovered 5kg ganja from him. Police also recovered a mobile phone and a weighing machine from him.

The St. Thomas Mount police arrested a man for allegedly selling ganja near Ashok Nagar on Saturday. The man was identified as Madan Mohan Mandal (33). Police recovered 5kg of ganja and a mobile phone from him.

The Triplicane police arrested three people from two different spots on Saturday and recovered 14.5 kg from them. While Mukesh Kumar (27) was arrested near Moore Market complex and 2.5kg of ganja was recovered from him, Anandha Kumar (30) and Shantha Kumar (27) were arrested at Ayanavaram and 12kg of ganja was seized from them. All the three were remanded in judicial custody.

