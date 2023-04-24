Gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin tells cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged DMK cadre to be prepared to “protect India” by ensuring the victory of the DMK-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a party functionary’s wedding in Chennai, he urged the cadre to complete booth committee work as a preparatory measure. “We have set a target to constitute booth committees. You should keep in mind that we can save the country only if we fulfil that goal. We are looking forward to the general elections."

"A situation has developed that we can save our country only if we win the election completely on an all-India level,” he said. Stalin also listed out welfare schemes implemented by the DMK and urged the cadre to ensure a thumping victory.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged DMK cadre to be prepared to “protect India” by ensuring the victory of the DMK-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at a party functionary’s wedding in Chennai, he urged the cadre to complete booth committee work as a preparatory measure. “We have set a target to constitute booth committees. You should keep in mind that we can save the country only if we fulfil that goal. We are looking forward to the general elections." "A situation has developed that we can save our country only if we win the election completely on an all-India level,” he said. Stalin also listed out welfare schemes implemented by the DMK and urged the cadre to ensure a thumping victory.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });