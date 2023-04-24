Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Income-Tax officials are conducting searches at more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu, in connection with G Square realtors.

Published: 24th April 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)

The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai released DMK files, which contained details of properties owned by DMK family members, the Income tax department on Monday carried out searches in 50 locations related to real estate firm G Square Realtors Private Limited in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The raids also come when G-Square has refuted the allegations made by Annamalai and said that the company is neither owned nor controlled by ‘the 1st family of DMK’ and all the allegations to the contrary are purely false and baseless.

Annamalai had allegations that ‘G square’ is owned by the ‘1st family of DMK’; and has a total revenue holding of Rs 38,827.70 crore and that the funds were wrongfully amassed through corruption.

G-Square has stated that the alleged valuation of the company’s assets is widely inaccurate and entirely off track. The company’s assets and liabilities are matters of public record that are available with the Registrar of Companies and would disprove the claim that the company has a revenue holding of Rs 38,827.70 crore. 

"The company’s revenue holding as Rs 38,827.70 crores paints a misleading picture as if the company has purchased all the lands and retained them. Basic research and verification of the Encumbrance Certificates that are readily available online show that the company developed the projects at different points of time and sold the plots to about 6,000 customers over the years," said a G-square statement in response to Annamalai's allegations.

ALSO READ | BJP releases ‘DMK files’, says CM, Ministers have Rs 1.34 lakh crore assets

Last year, Annamalai alleged that the Housing department was granting approval at an unusually faster pace for the projects executed by G Square, especially the three projects in Coimbatore, at Egattur in Chengalpattu district and Neelankarai in Chennai. This was refuted by Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy. 

G Square Realtors is a private company incorporated on October 12, 2012, and has been classified as a non-government company and registered at the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The company was earlier raided by the Income Tax Department in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Square Income Tax Department IT raids Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp