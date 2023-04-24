MK Stalin puts on hold enforcing 12-hour work for factory workers in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday put on hold the controversial Bill that permits 12-hour work for industries and factory workers.

The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023 was adopted by the State Assembly on April 21 amidst opposition from most of the parties. Following this, the trade unions, Left parties, and the AIADMK vehemently opposed the government's move and demanded the withdrawal of the Bill immediately.

Earlier in the day, in a meeting chaired by three ministers, the representatives of almost all trade unions including the union affiliated with the ruling DMK strongly opposed the Bill. The trade unions said tweaking any aspect of the Bill won’t be of any use and the amendment to allow flexible working hours should be given up in total. If the government fails to take up such a decision, it has to face the protests of the trade unions and workers.

The chief minister, in his statement, said the Bill was adopted with a view to attract huge investments and increase employment opportunities for the youth, particularly in southern and northern districts. Though there are various aspects to protect the welfare of the workers, three ministers - EV Velu, TM Anbarasan and CV Ganesan held talks with the representatives of over 20 trade unions at the secretariat.

Stalin said the ministers explained the clauses which are in favour of the workers and promised that the permission for fixing flexible working hours would be given only to specific industries that too with conditions and at no cost, and the interests of the workers would be compromised. However, the representatives of trade unions requested the government to consider their views on the problems to be faced by the workers if the Bill is implemented.

Giving a long list of welfare measures initiated by the DMK governments in the past and present, the chief minister said, "Based on the views expressed by the trade unions and political parties, the implementation of The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023 is put on hold."

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday put on hold the controversial Bill that permits 12-hour work for industries and factory workers. The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023 was adopted by the State Assembly on April 21 amidst opposition from most of the parties. Following this, the trade unions, Left parties, and the AIADMK vehemently opposed the government's move and demanded the withdrawal of the Bill immediately. Earlier in the day, in a meeting chaired by three ministers, the representatives of almost all trade unions including the union affiliated with the ruling DMK strongly opposed the Bill. The trade unions said tweaking any aspect of the Bill won’t be of any use and the amendment to allow flexible working hours should be given up in total. If the government fails to take up such a decision, it has to face the protests of the trade unions and workers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister, in his statement, said the Bill was adopted with a view to attract huge investments and increase employment opportunities for the youth, particularly in southern and northern districts. Though there are various aspects to protect the welfare of the workers, three ministers - EV Velu, TM Anbarasan and CV Ganesan held talks with the representatives of over 20 trade unions at the secretariat. Stalin said the ministers explained the clauses which are in favour of the workers and promised that the permission for fixing flexible working hours would be given only to specific industries that too with conditions and at no cost, and the interests of the workers would be compromised. However, the representatives of trade unions requested the government to consider their views on the problems to be faced by the workers if the Bill is implemented. Giving a long list of welfare measures initiated by the DMK governments in the past and present, the chief minister said, "Based on the views expressed by the trade unions and political parties, the implementation of The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023 is put on hold."