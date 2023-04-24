OPS faction event in Tiruchy to draw a footfall of 20,000

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Around 20,000 people are expected to turn up for the conference organised by supporters of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam at a ground at Ponmalai in the district on Monday, the police said.

As Panneerselvam had earlier informed, the conference would cover three events - the AIADMK’s golden jubilee, and the birth anniversaries of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. The conference, he added, would also be a show of public support for him.

While the stage for the conference at G Corner ground bears resemblance to the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, organisers said arrangements like seating and crowd management have been going on for a week. Bus arrangements are also in place to bring supporters from various districts and to take them back, they added.

Former AIADMK leader and minister Panruti S Ramachandran reiterated that the conference would determine the public’s support for Panneerselvam.

