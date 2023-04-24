Home States Tamil Nadu

Srirangam flower market project shelved owing to funds crunch, says Tiruchy corporation

We have put it on hold due to the financial crunch. We are already considering some major works in Srirangam and the flower market project would be included in them.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

The flower market in Srirangam, Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

The flower market in Srirangam, Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   The city corporation’s proposal from last September to shift the flower market in Srirangam’s Sathara Veedhi to North Devi Street and ease traffic congestion has been shelved owing to the civic body’s financial situation, officials said.

They, however, expressed hope of reviving the proposal within the next four months. "We have not dropped the project. We have put it on hold due to the financial crunch. We are already considering some major works in Srirangam and the flower market project would be included in them.

Once we get the funds from the state government, we would start work on the flower market project," a senior corporation official said. While sources said that the corporation is planning development works to the tune of Rs 200 crore in Srirangam owing to it being a major pilgrim spot, they declined to share further details citing pending approval.

Meanwhile, among the projects planned for Srirangam, the corporation’s priority is to complete the construction of the bus stand within a year, sources said. Last month, soil testing was carried out on the land parcel of one acre earmarked for the Srirangam bus stand. "We are glad that the corporation has decided to construct a bus stand in Srirangam.

The flower market project, however, also deserves high priority as it is one of the long-pending demands of the residents. In fact, we have been demanding it for the last 10 years. We hope the current administration takes steps to avoid further delay of the project and starts work at the earliest," said M Saravanan of Srirangam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flower market Srirangam financial crunch.
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp