Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: e-NAM successful in providing better prices to tomato farmers

However, in most cases, the tomatoes are priced poorly and the farmers are exploited by middlemen.

Published: 24th April 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

tomatoe

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: To improve the profits of tomato farmers in Dharmapuri district, the Agriculture Marketing Department and Agri-Business (AMDAB) has tied up with two Farmer's Producer Organisation (FPO) with 1,000 members each and is conducting trade via the online portal e-NAM (National Agriculture Market).

Tomatoes are one of the most commonly grown crops in Dharmapuri district, owing to their short growth period and requirement of low water levels. Tomatoes are cultivated in an area of about 6,172 hectares in the district and due to the large-scale cultivation in the district, farmers usually trade their produce in private markets in Palacode or Royakottai in Krishnagiri district.

However, in most cases, the tomatoes are priced poorly and the farmers are exploited by middlemen. Hence, they sought AGDAB's help in selling their produce, following which, two FPGs have been providing 6.1 tonnes of tomatoes via e-NAM to markets in Salem daily. Farmers stated that they are getting more profits due to this.

Muthamil, a tomato farmer from Palacode told TNIE, "We find it difficult to sell tomatoes, especially in private markets due to middlemen. For example, while the market price of 1 kg tomato is Rs 14 at Ulavar Sandhai, we merely make a profit of Rs 4 or 5 per kg. Hence, we approached the AGDAB and are now getting profits of Rs 9 to 10 per kg."

Another farmer, Nellikani from Marandahalli said, "The AMDAB buys tomatoes from us at market value and deducts a portion of the cost, which includes transportation, packaging, marketing and service charges. We are charged Rs 5 for this, but despite this, we earn more than double that in the private market."
   
Deputy Director of AMDAB Balasubramaniam told TNIE, "Through the e-NAM portal, we can easily identify markets outside a district and help in trading their crops. Here middlemen have no way of exploiting farmers and there is more transparency in trade."

"In this case, Salem market requires over 22 tonnes of tomatoes daily. But the production in Salem does not meet the requirements. So through e-NAM, we identified potential FPOs and brought their tomatoes to Salem. Around 7 to 9 tonnes of tomatoes are brought to Salem from Dharmapuri daily. This trade through e-NAM has ensured that people are not in short supply of crops or vegetables," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-NAM Tomato Pricing Farmers Crops
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp