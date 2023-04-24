Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to conduct leprosy survey in remote areas 

The state is planning to conduct a survey in 43 hard-to-reach areas from 11 districts and also conduct reconstructive surgeries for all eligible leprosy cases.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:12 AM

Leprosy

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state recorded 3,090 new leprosy cases in 2022-23, of which 105 were detected for new grade-II deformity. In 2019-20, the state detected 4,252 new cases of which 106 were grade-II deformity, while 1,769 new cases in 2020-21 and 2,434 cases were reported in 2020-21 (during Covid).

The state is planning to conduct a survey in 43 hard-to-reach areas from 11 districts and also conduct reconstructive surgeries for all eligible leprosy cases, according to the policy note of the health department. According to the state data, of 3,090 new cases, 1,206 were women and 364 children.

“People should not hesitate to come forward for a test if they have had any patch on their skin for more than three months without any symptoms like pain or loss of sensation. They should approach a medical doctor to rule out leprosy, said Dr S Amutha, state leprosy officer.

“Our aim is to bring 90% reduction in child and deformity cases, and 70% reduction in new cases,” said Dr Amutha. “Early detection and treatment will prevent deformity. Leprosy drugs are available even in Primary Health Centres. They don’t need to purchase drugs. Private practitioners should notify leprosy cases for care and follow-up,”  Dr Amutha added. “Deformities can be corrected through surgery also,” said Dr S Thirunavukkarasu, state leprosy consultant.

