UGD, blacktopping projects hit rainwater harvesting in Tiruchy city

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The ongoing underground drainage (UGD) and blacktopping works in the city have drawn flak as residents claim the works to have damaged the rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems set up beside city roads. The town planners have been rebuked for failing to pay heed to the damage incurred. Sources said, the city corporation had constructed RWH systems at over 100 locations in 2021.

However, the new council formed in 2022 gave priority to UGD and blacktopping works, paying little attention to the RWH system work. According to sources, the corporation is yet to assess the status of the RWH system. It is to be noted that the RWH system forms part of a flurry of works undertaken by the civic body to improve and protect water bodies in the city.

"Roadside RWH system at a particular location comprises two or three pipes filled with gravel and holes on its surface. It pierces to a depth of 40 feet to ensure groundwater recharging. However, the RWH system at most places incurred damages and became dysfunctional due to the UGD and blacktopping work underway. It could be mended with minor repairs nonetheless," said a corporation engineer.

In this situation, residents blame the top brass for their apathy towards repairing the damaged RWH systems. "The project definitely ensures groundwater recharging and prevent stormwater pooling beside roads. Thus, the corporation should take an effort to save these systems," said Priya Aravind, an environmentalist and resident of Ponmalai. When contacted, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan assured me of the steps required.

