Home States Tamil Nadu

Will file complaint with Governor RN Ravi, Centre for probe into audio clip: EPS

Addressing the media at the Madurai airport, Palaniswami questioned why Chief Minister MK Stalin was maintaining silence over the issue.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, EPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the party will lodge a complaint with Governor RN Ravi and the union government for a probe into the purported audio clip of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Addressing the media at the Madurai airport, Palaniswami questioned why Chief Minister MK Stalin was maintaining silence over the issue. “Stalin used to give out statements, now they are threatening people by filing defamation cases. So far, the DMK hasn’t been able to do anything for public welfare. Their main aim is siphoning government funds and filing false cases on AIADMK functionaries,” he said.

Regarding the amendment to the Factories Act, Palaniswami said the DMK had opposed a similar bill when they were in opposition. “They are now trying to pass the bill despite their own alliance parties raising objections."

"The DMK is working in favour of corporates. No one can make a human work continuously like a machine,” he added.  Stating that there was no need to consult either Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said the AIADMK will continue its alliance with the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK EPS Palanivel Thiaga Rajan DMK MK Stalin RN Ravi audio clip
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp