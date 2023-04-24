Will file complaint with Governor RN Ravi, Centre for probe into audio clip: EPS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the party will lodge a complaint with Governor RN Ravi and the union government for a probe into the purported audio clip of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Addressing the media at the Madurai airport, Palaniswami questioned why Chief Minister MK Stalin was maintaining silence over the issue. “Stalin used to give out statements, now they are threatening people by filing defamation cases. So far, the DMK hasn’t been able to do anything for public welfare. Their main aim is siphoning government funds and filing false cases on AIADMK functionaries,” he said.

Regarding the amendment to the Factories Act, Palaniswami said the DMK had opposed a similar bill when they were in opposition. “They are now trying to pass the bill despite their own alliance parties raising objections."

"The DMK is working in favour of corporates. No one can make a human work continuously like a machine,” he added. Stating that there was no need to consult either Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said the AIADMK will continue its alliance with the BJP.

