Home States Tamil Nadu

One year on, CCMC awaits minister’s date to deploy new mechanised sweepers

The city has been reeking of garbage that is thrown away on the streets due to the waste overflowing from the dump bins in all 100 wards of the five zones.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Though it has been a year after Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC)’s announcement on procuring and inducting 105 dump trucks, battery vehicles, earthmovers and mechanical road sweeping machines, the sanitary workers are yet to get any of them as the civic body is awaiting the minister’s date to officially deploy them.

The city has been reeking of garbage that is thrown away on the streets due to the waste overflowing from the dump bins in all 100 wards of the five zones. The councillors, resident welfare associations and activists have been demanding the civic body for a long time to procure additional vehicles to clear the waste from the streets.

Apart from the public, even the councillors submitted numerous petitions to the civic body demanding the latter to buy new vehicles in order to intensify the segregated and door-to-door garbage collection in the city. The people’s representatives also highlighted their demands during the council meetings to the CCMC mayor as well as the commissioner. But all went in vain.

A CCMC official told TNIE, “The procurement of new mini-dump trucks was delayed due to various issues. Earlier, the civic body was awaiting the funds and nod from the higher authorities, then the trucks had to undergo custom modification and fabrication works to its body in order to make them suitable for segregated garbage collection.

Currently, all 105 mini dump trucks and about 60 battery vehicles and two mechanical road sweeping machines have been procured and have been ready to be deployed. The civic body is waiting for the minister’s date to officially induct them to the service.”

With the city in dire need of these vehicles to keep the roads clean, the civic body’s delay in putting them to use due to the minister’s date has left people concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC sanitary workers garbage waste overflowing
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp