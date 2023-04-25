Shankara Jayanthi to be celebrated in Kanchi maths across the country

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam is celebrating the birth anniversary of Adi Shankara who established Advaita philosophy in a grand manner at its branches across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on Tuesday. The celebrations which started a few days back will spread Adi Shankara’s Vedic message of truth, oneness and harmony.

Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swaigal, pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, who is camping in Tirupati will lead the celebrations there. Around noon on Tuesday, to coincide with the birth time of Adi Shankara, portions from Shankara Vijayam will be chanted. On Tuesday evening, at a grand function, Vijayendra will present certificates to 175 students who have learned four Vedas through the gurukula system at the Patasalas of Kanchi Math.

From the Shankaracharya Hill in Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the South, and from Guwahati and Gangtok in the east to Gujarat in the west, Shankara Jayanti will be observed at various math branches, veda patasalas and other institutions.

Vedic pundits from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been performing rituals at Shankaracharya Hills, Srinagar, those from Pune are in Nepal while vedic scholars from Tamil Nadu are at Amritsar and Chandigarh. Pandits from Kanchipuram are in Kalady, Bhagavadpadal’s birthplace, those from Pudukottai are at Sikkim and pundits from north and south India have assembled at Varanasi (Kasi).

A few years ago, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal said, “In reality, the teachings of Adi Shankara centre around national integration and indeed the integration of the whole world. Adi Shankara strove for the unity of the country not merely from the physical or geographical point of view but also from the spiritual dimension. He toured the whole country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to show that India is one.”

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, established by Adi Shankara himself, has an unbroken lineage of 70 acharyas in the guru-shishya parampara and has undertaken several projects - in the cultural, and educational and medical fields - across the country for the welfare of society, apart from offering spiritual bliss to the society.

The unique tradition of vedic learning which requires immense discipline and single-minded focus has been encouraged and efforts are being made to revive even the rare and lesser-known Veda Shakhas. A host of Shankara institutions - from schools to colleges and a university offer education and training on culture, classical languages and music, in addition to contemporary subjects. Shankara Healthcare institutions and medical camps serve the rural and remote corners of the country, including the northeastern states, especially in eye care.

CHENNAI: Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam is celebrating the birth anniversary of Adi Shankara who established Advaita philosophy in a grand manner at its branches across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on Tuesday. The celebrations which started a few days back will spread Adi Shankara’s Vedic message of truth, oneness and harmony. Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swaigal, pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, who is camping in Tirupati will lead the celebrations there. Around noon on Tuesday, to coincide with the birth time of Adi Shankara, portions from Shankara Vijayam will be chanted. On Tuesday evening, at a grand function, Vijayendra will present certificates to 175 students who have learned four Vedas through the gurukula system at the Patasalas of Kanchi Math. From the Shankaracharya Hill in Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the South, and from Guwahati and Gangtok in the east to Gujarat in the west, Shankara Jayanti will be observed at various math branches, veda patasalas and other institutions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vedic pundits from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been performing rituals at Shankaracharya Hills, Srinagar, those from Pune are in Nepal while vedic scholars from Tamil Nadu are at Amritsar and Chandigarh. Pandits from Kanchipuram are in Kalady, Bhagavadpadal’s birthplace, those from Pudukottai are at Sikkim and pundits from north and south India have assembled at Varanasi (Kasi). A few years ago, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal said, “In reality, the teachings of Adi Shankara centre around national integration and indeed the integration of the whole world. Adi Shankara strove for the unity of the country not merely from the physical or geographical point of view but also from the spiritual dimension. He toured the whole country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to show that India is one.” Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, established by Adi Shankara himself, has an unbroken lineage of 70 acharyas in the guru-shishya parampara and has undertaken several projects - in the cultural, and educational and medical fields - across the country for the welfare of society, apart from offering spiritual bliss to the society. The unique tradition of vedic learning which requires immense discipline and single-minded focus has been encouraged and efforts are being made to revive even the rare and lesser-known Veda Shakhas. A host of Shankara institutions - from schools to colleges and a university offer education and training on culture, classical languages and music, in addition to contemporary subjects. Shankara Healthcare institutions and medical camps serve the rural and remote corners of the country, including the northeastern states, especially in eye care.