Ukkadam Periyakulam’s ‘sculptures from scrap’ to attract Kovai residents

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to inaugurate the sculptures that are being set up using scrap materials at the Ukkadam Periyakulam bund.

The civic body is carrying out beautification and development works at the Ukkadam Periyakulam tank bunds under the Smart City Projects at an estimated cost of Rs 62.17 crore. In view of this, the civic body has been installing unique features and amenities at the bunds. As part of the project works, the civic body has roped in unique artists who create beautiful sculptures out of old scrap materials, to install sculptures at the Periyakulam bund.

A total of three artists, Yesvendiran, Sarath Kumar and National Award-winning sculptor Ramkumar Kannadasan, are involved in making the sculptures. Ramkumar is known for his seven wonder sculptures, which were made out of scrap materials and installed in Waste to Wonder Park in New Delhi.

Ramkumar, who is also the coordinator of the project, told TNIE,

“We are making five giant sculptures, not exceeding the height of 15 feet, using the scrap materials collected from the government buildings, corporation buildings and the Bharathi Park. Old street light poles, iron pipes, steel sheets, broken pieces of furniture, and parts of abandoned vehicles from government offices were sourced for the sculpture. The work will be over in the next few days.”

A vintage gramophone, telephone, hand pump, car and talisman are being made by the sculptors. Of the five sculptures, four are being made using about 5 tonnes of old scrap metals and other objects and one sculpture is being made using e-waste.

As Coimbatore is known for its world-famous car spare parts and pump manufacturing, a sculpture is being made depicting this. CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “Currently, we have kick-started the project on a trial basis. Based on its reception, we shall ask the artists to create more sculptures and install them at various lake bunds. The project is being carried out at an estimated cost of `50 lakh. Once finished, all sculptures will be installed near the Amphitheatre built at the Ukkadam Periyakulam.”

