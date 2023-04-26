Home States Tamil Nadu

Apollo opens Genomics Institute in Chennai

Apollo Hospital launched Apollo Genomics Institute in Chennai on Tuesday. Governor RN Ravi launched the facility.

Published: 26th April 2023 06:27 AM

RN Ravi

Governor RN Ravi launched Apollo Genomics Institute on Tuesday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Hospital launched Apollo Genomics Institute in Chennai on Tuesday.

Governor RN Ravi launched the facility. By the end of 2023, Apollo aims to open three more genomics facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. 

“On the back of increasing non-communicable diseases, the greater availability of patient data helps better understand the patient journey. This also enables personalisation in medicine by leveraging genetic insights is immensely impacting decisions made regarding the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases,” the release quoted Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals Group.

