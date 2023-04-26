Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras unlocks levels 3, 4 of free online maths course

Published: 26th April 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  IIT Madras will launch levels 3 and 4 for the ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ mathematics course, which aims to promote innovative thinking. IIT-M launched level 1 and 2 last year, which attracted 1.42 lakh students. The course is free of cost and is offered online.

The last date for registering for levels 3 and 4 is May 7. Interested candidates can register on pravartak.org.in/oobtregistration_math The final exam for the course will be conducted at the examination centres and will be proctored.

The students who take the examination will also be provided a grade certificate.

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said, “The levels 1 and 2 of Out of the Box Thinking were well-received by students across India. Thinking differently is crucial for innovation. Training the young mind to think differently will produce creative youth for our nation in the long run.”

Comments

