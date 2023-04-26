India’s first environmental monitoring studio to come up in TN: Minister

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s economic growth rate is higher than the national average and is on track to achieve a $1 trillion economy goal with a steady flow of investments. With this comes the challenges of environmental stress and pollution issues. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan explains how the state is problems while ensuring ease of doing business.

Tamil Nadu is one of the fastest-growing and industrialised states in the country. What measures the government is taking to minimise the stress on the environment?

I agree Tamil Nadu is among the preferred destinations for industries and this does pose a challenge. To protect both air and water, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) constantly monitors compliance.

The board has issued a closure order to 366 erring industrial units and issued a show cause notice to 4,190 industries for non-compliance with consent conditions and environmental regulations from April 2022 to February 2023. We are also establishing real-time water quality monitoring stations and continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations. India’s first Integrated Environmental Monitoring Studio to monitor industrial air/water quality, and tracking of bio-medical/hazardous waste is in offing.

Though the government has banned single-use plastics in Tamil Nadu, they continue to be in use. What steps the department is planning to achieve 100% ban?

To make Tamil Nadu plastic free, we have to show people alternatives and bring behavioural change. The TNPCB in coordination with the Union environment ministry organised the first-ever national expo on eco-alternatives to single-use plastics and a startup conference in September last year. A total of 173 exhibitors from all over India participated.

Also, a directory on manufacturers and suppliers of eco-alternatives was released. The Manjappai vending machines were installed in important public places like High Court, Koyembedu market, district collectorate etc. The order has been placed for 36 Manjappai vending machines. All these steps will bring in the desired results.

In the past, there were allegations of misappropriation and needless delay in renewal of consent to industries by TNPCB? What new measures were introduced to ease the situation?

After the issue was brought to our notice, the old system of issuing consent every year was replaced with block approvals under the Ease of Doing Business policy to the Red, Orange and Green category industries for the extended period of 5, 10, and 14 years respectively. From April 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, a total of 10,428 industries were issued with bulk consent.

People of North Chennai often complain that all the populating industries are there in their region. How do you see this criticism?

For various reasons, the majority of medium and large industries, including ports have come up in North Chennai. Based on orders of the National Green Tribunal, a “carrying capacity study” is being conducted in the Manali area so as to take necessary decisions for the issue of consent for new industries and expansion of existing industries.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s economic growth rate is higher than the national average and is on track to achieve a $1 trillion economy goal with a steady flow of investments. With this comes the challenges of environmental stress and pollution issues. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan explains how the state is problems while ensuring ease of doing business. Tamil Nadu is one of the fastest-growing and industrialised states in the country. What measures the government is taking to minimise the stress on the environment? I agree Tamil Nadu is among the preferred destinations for industries and this does pose a challenge. To protect both air and water, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) constantly monitors compliance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The board has issued a closure order to 366 erring industrial units and issued a show cause notice to 4,190 industries for non-compliance with consent conditions and environmental regulations from April 2022 to February 2023. We are also establishing real-time water quality monitoring stations and continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations. India’s first Integrated Environmental Monitoring Studio to monitor industrial air/water quality, and tracking of bio-medical/hazardous waste is in offing. Though the government has banned single-use plastics in Tamil Nadu, they continue to be in use. What steps the department is planning to achieve 100% ban? To make Tamil Nadu plastic free, we have to show people alternatives and bring behavioural change. The TNPCB in coordination with the Union environment ministry organised the first-ever national expo on eco-alternatives to single-use plastics and a startup conference in September last year. A total of 173 exhibitors from all over India participated. Also, a directory on manufacturers and suppliers of eco-alternatives was released. The Manjappai vending machines were installed in important public places like High Court, Koyembedu market, district collectorate etc. The order has been placed for 36 Manjappai vending machines. All these steps will bring in the desired results. In the past, there were allegations of misappropriation and needless delay in renewal of consent to industries by TNPCB? What new measures were introduced to ease the situation? After the issue was brought to our notice, the old system of issuing consent every year was replaced with block approvals under the Ease of Doing Business policy to the Red, Orange and Green category industries for the extended period of 5, 10, and 14 years respectively. From April 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, a total of 10,428 industries were issued with bulk consent. People of North Chennai often complain that all the populating industries are there in their region. How do you see this criticism? For various reasons, the majority of medium and large industries, including ports have come up in North Chennai. Based on orders of the National Green Tribunal, a “carrying capacity study” is being conducted in the Manali area so as to take necessary decisions for the issue of consent for new industries and expansion of existing industries.