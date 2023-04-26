PTR says second audio also fabricated, alleges it's the handiwork of a blackmail gang

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday said the second audio attributed to him that has been doing the rounds on social media is also fabricated and alleged that it was the handiwork of a blackmail gang to achieve their political ambitions.

The minister released the statement in a recorded video, adding that it was a continuation of his earlier statement dated April 22 about the first audio.

Showing a few fake videos of leaders like Barack Obama and Donald Trump which were made using artificial intelligence, the minister said, “If such authentic-looking videos can be machine-generated, imagine what can be done with audio files.”

“I strongly and specifically deny having said what is contained in the audio clip to any individual personally or on the phone at any point in time,” the minister said.

The minister also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK government has delivered record-breaking, innovative and compassionate administration in the two years since it came to the office.

ALSO READ | PTR audio leak: TN BJP leader urges Governor to initiate forensic audit on clip

"To achieve the lofty goals of the Dravidian model of governance, we have brought in major financial reforms, and we have achieved within two years what has not been attempted in the past decade. Certain forces are unable to digest these achievements. So they are indulging in using advanced technologies and cheap tactics such as releasing these fabricated audios to disrupt our good work,” the minister added.

Stating that the Chief Minister is not only the guiding light of Tamil Nadu but also the hope of the country, Rajan said, “The Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is our hope for the next generation and has received a great reception from the Tamil people. Of the many who urged his elevation to the state cabinet based on his appeal as a youth icon, I was among the foremost. His outstanding performance as a minister has surpassed all our expectations.”

Continuation of my statement of 22nd April, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Z3H6is3XzF — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) April 26, 2023

The minister further said Udhayanidhi Stalin is also a hands-on and grassroots administrator very much in keeping with the style of the Chief Minister. "He is making Tamil Nadu the centre of attention of the international sports world. How is it possible that I could say anything about such an outstanding performer,” he asked.

Rajan said all the ministers in the government have been working as a cohesive team to achieve 'spectacular' results, adding, “Why would I ever say anything negative about any of them? From my first day in my public life, Sabareesan, (son-in-law of the Chief Minister) has always been my most trusted advisor, guide and pillar of support.”

“Even opposition parties have not laid accusations against Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan. Therefore such fabricated audios are being generated in a vain attempt to cast aspersions on them. There is a desperate attempt by a blackmail gang to achieve their political ambitions by creating a rift within us. Such cowardly attempts will never succeed. From the inception of the DMK, all of us have lived together as one movement, one party and one extended family and we will always continue to do so,” the minister asserted.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday said the second audio attributed to him that has been doing the rounds on social media is also fabricated and alleged that it was the handiwork of a blackmail gang to achieve their political ambitions. The minister released the statement in a recorded video, adding that it was a continuation of his earlier statement dated April 22 about the first audio. Showing a few fake videos of leaders like Barack Obama and Donald Trump which were made using artificial intelligence, the minister said, “If such authentic-looking videos can be machine-generated, imagine what can be done with audio files.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I strongly and specifically deny having said what is contained in the audio clip to any individual personally or on the phone at any point in time,” the minister said. The minister also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK government has delivered record-breaking, innovative and compassionate administration in the two years since it came to the office. ALSO READ | PTR audio leak: TN BJP leader urges Governor to initiate forensic audit on clip "To achieve the lofty goals of the Dravidian model of governance, we have brought in major financial reforms, and we have achieved within two years what has not been attempted in the past decade. Certain forces are unable to digest these achievements. So they are indulging in using advanced technologies and cheap tactics such as releasing these fabricated audios to disrupt our good work,” the minister added. Stating that the Chief Minister is not only the guiding light of Tamil Nadu but also the hope of the country, Rajan said, “The Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is our hope for the next generation and has received a great reception from the Tamil people. Of the many who urged his elevation to the state cabinet based on his appeal as a youth icon, I was among the foremost. His outstanding performance as a minister has surpassed all our expectations.” Continuation of my statement of 22nd April, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Z3H6is3XzF — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) April 26, 2023 The minister further said Udhayanidhi Stalin is also a hands-on and grassroots administrator very much in keeping with the style of the Chief Minister. "He is making Tamil Nadu the centre of attention of the international sports world. How is it possible that I could say anything about such an outstanding performer,” he asked. Rajan said all the ministers in the government have been working as a cohesive team to achieve 'spectacular' results, adding, “Why would I ever say anything negative about any of them? From my first day in my public life, Sabareesan, (son-in-law of the Chief Minister) has always been my most trusted advisor, guide and pillar of support.” “Even opposition parties have not laid accusations against Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan. Therefore such fabricated audios are being generated in a vain attempt to cast aspersions on them. There is a desperate attempt by a blackmail gang to achieve their political ambitions by creating a rift within us. Such cowardly attempts will never succeed. From the inception of the DMK, all of us have lived together as one movement, one party and one extended family and we will always continue to do so,” the minister asserted.