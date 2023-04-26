Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi Collector calls 'pack up' for Dhanush's Captain Miller over violations

Earlier, Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Pandian told TNIE that the movie unit had not obtained any permission from his department too.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Durai Ravichandran

Tenkasi Collector Durai Ravichandran (Photo | Website)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Following allegations that the shooting unit of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller conducted a bomb blast near Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), damaged banks of Chenkulam canal, and constructed a wooden bridge across the waterbody without necessary permits, Tenkasi Collector Durai Ravichandran on Tuesday stopped filming of the movie near KMTR in Mathalamparai village.
 

The movie unit has allegedly
conducted bomb blasts and shot
fight scene near KMTR in
Mathalamparai | Express

Speaking to TNIE, Ravichandran said the movie unit had not obtained the necessary permission from the district administration, Information and Public Relations Department, Forest Department, and the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Earlier, Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Pandian told TNIE that the movie unit had not obtained any permission from his department too.

"They took permission to shoot the film in the Manimuthar area of Tirunelveli district. But, using that permit, they are filming scenes in Tenkasi district and also managed to arrange police bandobust in the area. However, the Tenkasi police had instructed the movie unit against conducting blasts and gun firing in the buffer zone. So, we have stopped the shooting now," the Collector told TNIE.

TNIE reported these violations on March 22, April 24, and April 25, based on MDMK Councillor Rama Udayasuriyan's complaints, which he had submitted to the forest and PWD departments, and the district administration last month.

ALSO READ | Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve

Instructed by Environment Climate Change and Forests Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, Collector Ravichandran on Monday night ordered an inspection at the shooting site by revenue officials of Tenkasi taluk. Based on their findings, the shooting has been stopped by the Collector.

'Take legal action against movie unit, officials'

Stating that the filming of Captain Miller began in January and that the officials conducted an inspection only when the shoot was about to be wrapped, Udayasuriyan said the officials who ignored his repeated complaints should also be brought to book. 

"The movie unit conducted bomb blasts and shot fight scenes near KMTR and disturbed the wildlife. The district administration and police should at least collect explosive substances from the spot and initiate legal action against the movie unit for violating rules pertaining to various departments. An FIR should be registered against the authorities of the unit. The officials who did not act on my petition should be suspended and departmental action must be initiated against them," he added.

