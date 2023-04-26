Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal water contamination case: 8 of 11 suspects skip DNA test

Only three, of whom two are caste Hindus and the other hails from the SC community and works with the Armed Reserve police, gave their samples for testing, CB-CID sources said.

Published: 26th April 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

DNA Test

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Eight of the 11 suspects in the Vengaivayal water contamination case did not turn up at the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday to have their blood samples drawn for the DNA testing arranged by the CB-CID as part of its ongoing probe.

Only three, of whom two are caste Hindus and the other hails from the SC community and works with the Armed Reserve police, gave their samples for testing, CB-CID sources said. Acting on a plea by the investigative wing, Sessions Judge R Sathya of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, here last week issued directions granting permission to subject the 11 suspects to DNA testing.

The Government Medical College and Hospital were directed to facilitate the procedure on the suspects on April 25. Of the 11 suspects, nine are residents of Vengaivayal. The others hail from the neighbouring villages of Iraiyur and Mutukkadu. One of the suspects who is a resident of Vengaivayal, said, “We are the complainants, not the accused; the investigation, however, has been long branding us as the accused.

They (investigators) are punishing us for bringing the incident to the limelight. We will not comply with the tests as we are not the accused." On December 26, 2022, excrement was found dumped in the village overhead tank that supplied water to the SC community residents in Vengaivayal. Meanwhile hospital sources said the collected samples will be sent to the Forensic Sciences Department and that the test results would be handed over to the CB-CID.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal water contamination case Government Medical College and Hospital DNA test
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp