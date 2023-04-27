Home States Tamil Nadu

Constitute ICC, include parents and teachers: Madras High Court to Kalakshetra

Making it clear that mere pendency of the writ petition would not tie the hands of the state police, the judge said they can go ahead with further proceedings as per law.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Kalakshetra Foundation to frame a policy to protect the students from sexual harassment and constitute an internal complaints committee (ICC) including parents and teachers.

“The respondent is directed to frame a policy (to prevent sexual harassment) and constitute the complaints committee by keeping in mind the prevention of sexual harassment act, enactments and guidelines including UGC, various other guidelines of the Centre, the State, the national commission for protection of child rights and the CBSE,” Justice M Dhandapani said in the inerim order.

The order was passed on the petitions filed by seven students of the institutions run by the foundation.
He directed the foundation to include representatives of parents and teachers in ICC to be formed pursuant to framing of the policy. On the matter of the Justice Kannan committee unilaterally set up by the foundation to look into the matter, the judge said the issue would be dealt with comprehensively after court vacation.

Making it clear that mere pendency of the writ petition would not tie the hands of the state police, the judge said they can go ahead with further proceedings as per law. Justice Dhandapani also directed the management of the foundation not to take any adverse action to victimise the teachers who had supported the cause of the students. The petitions have been posted to June 15 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Madras High Court Kalakshetra Complaint committee
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp