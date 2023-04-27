Home States Tamil Nadu

Modernisation of LBP canal set to begin on May 1: TN Minister

The LBP canal starts from Lower Bhavani Dam (LBD) in Erode and ends in Karur. It has not been renovated ever since it was inaugurated 70 years ago.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Wednesday said the work to modernise the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal will start on May 1. Renovation of old structures will be taken up in the first phase.

While one section of farmers are supportive of the work, another section opposes it stating laying on the concrete floor would affect groundwater recharge. The government has already allocated Rs 709 crore for the project.

A meeting with farmers opposing the modernisation was held in the collectorate on Wednesday. Minister S Muthuswamy presided over the meeting. Erode Collector H Krishnan Unni, WRD Chief Engineer (Coimbatore Region) P Muthuswamy, were among those who took part. On behalf of the farmers, Karthikeya Sivasenapathi, secretary of the DMK Environment Wing and representatives of the various farmer associations spoke in the meeting.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Muthusamy said, “There were differences of opinion among farmers regarding the project. Farmers are okay with modernising the old structures in the canal. The places where the new constructions are to be set up will be formally notified to the farmers. The association’s representatives should give us their views. A decision will be taken regarding the new constructions after hearing the farmers’ views.”

