PTR audio clip row: AIADMK flags issue with Amit Shah, wants central probe into matter 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Stepping up the pressure on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the PTR audio clips issue, the opposition AIADMK has sought a central probe into the matter, with party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) taking up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition told reporters in New Delhi that since the matter involved state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), "the issue cannot be ignored," and has to be probed since PTR insists that they are fabricated audio tapes.

EPS met Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda late on Wednesday at the national capital.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Palaniwami replied in the affirmative when a scribe asked if the issue figured in his meeting with Shah on Wednesday night.

"We told (Shah) about this. It is a big issue, not some ordinary matter. Shocking details have emerged from this audio. There are reports claiming that Tamil Nadu's Finance minister has made some remarks in the audio," Palaniswami said.

PTR has dismissed the two audio clips released so far, both by state BJP chief K Annamalai, alleging that advanced technology has been used to create such material.

In both the clips, he is puported to have made some comments about the assets of Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan, which Rajan has categorically denied.

Palaniswami further said that with PTR purported to have named the two persons, "this matter should be thoroughly probed."

"He has said it is all cut-paste job (digital alterations) which we are not aware of. We had not responded to the matter earlier as well. But now he (PTR) is issuing media statements and now there seems to be some issue in this. This is dangerous," Palaniswami added.

Whether there is truth about the assets of the DMK leaders concerned or PTR's insistence "that he did not speak" in the audio should be investigated and the Centre should take action, he said.

"This matter should not be ignored," since the TN finance minister is involved, EPS said, adding the matter was brought to the attention of Shah during their meeting last night. Palaniswami said Shah told him he was also aware of the issue.

"We have told him this (issue) should be probed and people should be told the truth," the AIADMK chief added. Palaniswami also sought to know why Chief Minister M K Stalin has not responded to the matter so far.

