Home States Tamil Nadu

PTR audio clip row: AIADMK flags issue with Amit Shah, wants central probe into matter 

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Palaniwami replied in the affirmative when a scribe asked if the issue figured in his meeting with Shah on Wednesday night.

Published: 27th April 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Stepping up the pressure on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the PTR audio clips issue, the opposition AIADMK has sought a central probe into the matter, with party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) taking up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition told reporters in New Delhi that since the matter involved state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), "the issue cannot be ignored," and has to be probed since PTR insists that they are fabricated audio tapes.

EPS met Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda late on Wednesday at the national capital.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Palaniwami replied in the affirmative when a scribe asked if the issue figured in his meeting with Shah on Wednesday night.

"We told (Shah) about this. It is a big issue, not some ordinary matter. Shocking details have emerged from this audio. There are reports claiming that Tamil Nadu's Finance minister has made some remarks in the audio," Palaniswami said.

PTR has dismissed the two audio clips released so far, both by state BJP chief K Annamalai, alleging that advanced technology has been used to create such material.

In both the clips, he is puported to have made some comments about the assets of Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan, which Rajan has categorically denied.

Palaniswami further said that with PTR purported to have named the two persons, "this matter should be thoroughly probed."

"He has said it is all cut-paste job (digital alterations) which we are not aware of. We had not responded to the matter earlier as well. But now he (PTR) is issuing media statements and now there seems to be some issue in this. This is dangerous," Palaniswami added.

Whether there is truth about the assets of the DMK leaders concerned or PTR's insistence "that he did not speak" in the audio should be investigated and the Centre should take action, he said.

"This matter should not be ignored," since the TN finance minister is involved, EPS said, adding the matter was brought to the attention of Shah during their meeting last night. Palaniswami said Shah told him he was also aware of the issue.

"We have told him this (issue) should be probed and people should be told the truth," the AIADMK chief added. Palaniswami also sought to know why Chief Minister M K Stalin has not responded to the matter so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK PTR audio clips issue AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp