TN Land consolidation bill will help corporates gain control over waterbodies

"The bill provides for giving away large extent of land not less than 100 hectares even if they have waterbodies, to corporate houses under the disguise of special projects.

By T Muruganandham
CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 passed by the Assembly on April 21 for streamlining the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects has drawn flak. Environmentalists and farmers associations have demanded immediate withdrawal of the bill as it might "pave the way for transferring government control over waterbodies to corporate companies."

Speaking to TNIE, advocate M Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an organisation for environmental issues, said, "The bill provides for giving away large extent of land not less than 100 hectares even if they have waterbodies, to corporate houses under the disguise of special projects. The bill's clauses have also been framed in a manner to dilute existing laws for protecting waterbodies."

According to the bill, any project proponent which requires 100 hectares, can submit an application to the government with details like hydrological plan and management plan for conserving waterbodies located on that land parcel. "So, the management of waterbodies would also go to private firms. Ultimately, privatisation of waterbodies is being allowed, which is the biggest danger," Vetriselvan added.

Quoting from the report of UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently, Vetriselvan said, "About 30% to 40 % of the land use should not be changed since conservation of land is an important step. Global warming is getting aggravated mostly because of the change in land use. If destruction of waterbodies goes on unabated, global warming will increase to a big extent."

Further, the bill did not approach waterbodies with environmental concern. " A waterbody is not an individual entity but is linked to agricultural or pastoral lands or a water resource for the cattle stock in the area. Changing the use of land in the surrounding areas and keeping the waterbody alone will lead to destruction of that waterbody in due course," he added.

V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Bhoothalur in Thanjavur district, said the bill mentions 'expert committees' to study the project plan, etc.  "We already have several expert committees for preventing sand mining. Practically, they are of no use. Transferring control over waterbodies to private parties would not only affect the environment but also drinking water availability and water for irrigation. This bill has been adopted at a time when there is no demand for such legislation."
 
All Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee president P R Pandian called the bill a 'black Act.' "It is shocking that no political party in the Assembly opposed the bill when it was taken up for consideration. No other state in the country has enacted such legislation. Our committee will stage a hunger strike on May 9 in Mannargudi demanding withdrawal of this bill," he said.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, referred to a survey of the central government which said out of 1,06,957 waterbodies in Tamil Nadu, 8,366 are under encroachment. "If immediate steps are not taken, these waterbodies will be completely encroached upon. At this juncture, the bill would worsen the situation. The government should, therefore, withdraw it," he said. The revenue secretary could not be reached for comments on the criticisms against the bill.

