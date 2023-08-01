Home States Tamil Nadu

ATREE releases comprehensive guide on moths

Earlier, Head of Plant Science Department Dr Ravichandran, and ATREE coordinator Mathivanan released the guide at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

ATREE releases comprehensive guide on moths

Image used for representational purposes only. (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  In view of National Moth Week celebrations, the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) has released a comprehensive moth guide featuring the common moths in Tamil Nadu, at TDTA Good Shepherd High School in Idayarkadu in order to foster awareness among the public about the significance of moths.

The pocket guide featuring 162 species belonging to 23 families that are commonly found in the state, was prepared by ATREE's Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre with the support of TVS Brakes India & Sundaram Finance. ATREE's research associates Thalavai Pandi, and Dr Thanigaivel, and nature educator Maria Antony released the guide in the presence of the school students, volunteers and interns. Thalavai Pandi, a lepidopterologist, is also the author of the guide.

Earlier, Head of Plant Science Department Dr Ravichandran, and ATREE coordinator Mathivanan released the guide at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. Thalavai Pandi said the comprehensive moth guide, displaying high-quality photographs and captivating visuals, will impart essential information on the habits and habitats of moths in Tamil Nadu, and will shed light on the significance of moths in the natural world. It will also be a valuable reference for students, teachers, naturalists and researchers as well, he said, adding that the awareness about the moths, which largely come after dusk, is extremely low.

National Moth Week is celebrated between July 22 and 30. This project aims to make a positive impact on moth conservation and contribute to the balanced functioning of ecosystems. The pocket guide can be obtained by reaching out to accc@atree.org, said a statement from ATREE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATREE moths
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp