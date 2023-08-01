ATREE releases comprehensive guide on moths

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In view of National Moth Week celebrations, the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) has released a comprehensive moth guide featuring the common moths in Tamil Nadu, at TDTA Good Shepherd High School in Idayarkadu in order to foster awareness among the public about the significance of moths.



The pocket guide featuring 162 species belonging to 23 families that are commonly found in the state, was prepared by ATREE's Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre with the support of TVS Brakes India & Sundaram Finance. ATREE's research associates Thalavai Pandi, and Dr Thanigaivel, and nature educator Maria Antony released the guide in the presence of the school students, volunteers and interns. Thalavai Pandi, a lepidopterologist, is also the author of the guide.



Earlier, Head of Plant Science Department Dr Ravichandran, and ATREE coordinator Mathivanan released the guide at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. Thalavai Pandi said the comprehensive moth guide, displaying high-quality photographs and captivating visuals, will impart essential information on the habits and habitats of moths in Tamil Nadu, and will shed light on the significance of moths in the natural world. It will also be a valuable reference for students, teachers, naturalists and researchers as well, he said, adding that the awareness about the moths, which largely come after dusk, is extremely low.



National Moth Week is celebrated between July 22 and 30. This project aims to make a positive impact on moth conservation and contribute to the balanced functioning of ecosystems. The pocket guide can be obtained by reaching out to accc@atree.org, said a statement from ATREE.

