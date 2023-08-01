Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai-Nellai Vande Bharat to launch from August first week

At present, Nellai Express takes around 10.40 hours and Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil expresses take around 11 hours to complete the journey between Chennai and Tirunelveli. 

Published: 01st August 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

The eight-car Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat is expected to cover a distance of 650 kilometres in eight hours | file picture

The eight-car Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat is expected to cover a distance of 650 kilometres in eight hours | file picture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nearly four months after the completion of electrification-cum-track-doubling works in the Madurai - Tirunelveli section, the 26th Vande Bharat Express is set to start plying between Chennai and Tirunelveli. The semi-high-speed train is tentatively planned to be launched on August 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The eight-car train originating from Tirunelveli in the morning will arrive at Chennai Egmore by afternoon, covering a distance of 650 km in eight hours. The train is scheduled to make stops at Virudhunagar, Madurai and Tiruchy stations.

At present, Nellai Express takes around 10.40 hours and Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil express take around 11 hours to complete the journey between Chennai and Tirunelveli. “The introduction of Vande Bharat is a boon to Chennai-bound passengers from Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts. Not only will this reduce the demand for night trains, but also offer faster connectivity to the southern region,” said an official from Madurai division. 

The Chennai - Tirunelveli - Nagercoil section witnesses a high demand for tickets during weekends and festival seasons. Taking advantage of the situation, omni buses have been charging exorbitant fares from passengers for several years. However, with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, the festival rush in this section is expected to decrease significantly, benefiting passengers from Tiruchy, Madurai, and Virudhunagar districts.

Meanwhile, the Madurai railway division, on Monday, directed its officials to complete the necessary works for maintaining the Vande Bharat rake at Tirunelveli yard. “The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, recently handed over the rake to southern railway, and it is currently being tested. Once the test is over, the rake will be shifted to Tirunelveli for the official launch,” added the official. 

This will be the third Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu after the ones launched on November 22 last year between Chennai and Mysuru, and on April 18 between Chennai and Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Chennai Tirunelveli
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp