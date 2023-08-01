DK president K Veeramani chosen for TN Govt's Thagaisal Thamizhar award 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani has been chosen for the Thagaisal Thamizhar award of the Tamil Nadu government for the year 2023. Chief Minister MK Stalin will present this award to Veeramani on August 15 during the independence day celebrations at Fort St George. The Thagaisal Thamizhar award carries Rs.10 lakh and a citation.

An official release here said the decision to select Veeramani for this award was taken at a meeting of the committee headed by chief minister MK Stalin for choosing the awardee.

Veeramani has been engaged in public life from a very young age and was imprisoned 40 times for taking part in the protests and demonstrations organised by Periyar EV Ramasamy. He assumed charge as the editor of Viduthalai Daily in 1962 and continues to be the editor of that daily till now. Veeramani also serves as the editor of journals like Unmai, Periyar Pinju, and The Modern Rationalist.

