Madurai Bench of Madras HC orders status quo ante in Palani temple display board issue

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered a status quo ante by directing the executive officer of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Dindigul to put up a display board saying 'non-Hindus are not allowed in the temple premises' in different languages at the entrances of the temple.



The organiser of Palani Hill Temple Devotees Organization, D Senthilkumar, in a petition, said non-Hindus purchased tickets at the winch station to reach the hilltop temple. The authorities sensed them as non-Hindus, informed them that they would not be allowed to enter the temple, and retrieved the tickets. But they argued stating that the hilltop is a tourist place and could be visited by outsiders, the petitioner said, adding that though a banner was erected with the instruction 'non-Hindus are not be allowed', the banner was removed from the spot.



The petitioner recalled the banner was in the temple before consecration but not affixed again. In other religions too, there are restrictions, which are respected by citizens of other religions. Stating that the hilltop temple is not a picnic spot, he petitioned the court to affix the banner. Justice S Srimathy ordered a status quo ante and adjourned the case to August 28.

