Tamil Nadu farmers association members denied entry to inspect NLCIL affected farmlands in Sethiyathope 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu farmers' association committee president P R Pandian accused the state government of violating human rights after the joint committee members were denied entry at Valayamadevi, on Sunday. The functionaries, who were there to inspect farmlands affected by works on NLCIL coal mine, were stopped by the police at Sethiyathope Cross Road.

Addressing the media, Pandian said that the NLCIL project had begun in 1956 with consensus of the public and farmers, who believed that it would generate employment and add to the revenue. The promises, however, made to the first lot that had given their land remain unfulfilled. The NLCIL contract workers are still protesting, while those who had been given land are rendered unemployed. The recent flooding of Paravanaru river further impacted farmlands, and a new canal has been constructed. Tamil Nadu chief minister must clarify this, he said.

Pandian highlighted that despite farmers' objections, lands are being acquired for the second mine. Cuddalore has been facing challenges since Friday, and the people want NLCIL removed. The state government, however, is resorting to tactics like using the police to threaten and file cases against people, which raises doubts about whether Neyveli is a part of India. Police forces have been deployed in villages while works continue.

He further demanded that the state government remove NLCIL, and proposed the formation of a committee under the chief secretary, with secretaries from agriculture and environment departments, to inspect the affected villages and collect the villagers' feedback. The CM should also conduct a review meeting and act based on the committee's report, Pandian suggested. If the works are not halted, he said, farmers across the state will protest.

