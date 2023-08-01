Home States Tamil Nadu

To make roads safer, IIT-M launches 3-step training process for drivers

Commending the initiative, DGP Shankar Jiwal said, “If the number of accidents goes down, it leads to a lot of positive outcomes, top of which is reduction in loss of lives and limbs.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

‘3STP’ aims to bring a lean methodology to audit, provide capacity building and rating of driver training institutes | Express

‘3STP’ aims to bring a lean methodology to audit, provide capacity building and rating of driver training institutes | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) of IIT Madras on Monday launched a ‘Three-Step Training Process’ (3STP) to bridge the gap between the actual trainers in driver training institute and the school’s capacity and capability to obtain a better evaluation of the drivers’ knowledge, skill and practice

The programme was launched under Capacity Building and Quality Standards for Driver Training - Factoring the Human in the Journey for Safe Roads’ at an event held in the campus on Monday. 
The ‘3STP’ initiative aims to bring a lean methodology to audit, provide capacity building and rating of driver training institutes and schools to impart the required training to the drivers, said a statement issued by IIT Madras. 

Commending the initiative, DGP Shankar Jiwal said, “If the number of accidents goes down, it leads to a lot of positive outcomes, top of which is reduction in loss of lives and limbs. There are hidden savings for GDP as well in terms of damage to vehicle and reduction in number of man-hours the police spend on paperwork, registering cases, appearing in the court, and so on.”

At CoERS, funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), researchers have tried to provide experiential and sustained learning on best practices through an influencer who forms a large part of their engagement time with roads, i.e., drivers who commute with them to school and college.

This Training of Influencer programme is a step towards developing pedagogy to address gaps in driver training by using technology-enabled solutions.  Drivers were trained in safe driving concepts, hazard perception and driving etiquette, added the statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Three-Step Training Process Centre of Excellence for Road Safety
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp