To make roads safer, IIT-M launches 3-step training process for drivers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) of IIT Madras on Monday launched a ‘Three-Step Training Process’ (3STP) to bridge the gap between the actual trainers in driver training institute and the school’s capacity and capability to obtain a better evaluation of the drivers’ knowledge, skill and practice

The programme was launched under Capacity Building and Quality Standards for Driver Training - Factoring the Human in the Journey for Safe Roads’ at an event held in the campus on Monday.

The ‘3STP’ initiative aims to bring a lean methodology to audit, provide capacity building and rating of driver training institutes and schools to impart the required training to the drivers, said a statement issued by IIT Madras.

Commending the initiative, DGP Shankar Jiwal said, “If the number of accidents goes down, it leads to a lot of positive outcomes, top of which is reduction in loss of lives and limbs. There are hidden savings for GDP as well in terms of damage to vehicle and reduction in number of man-hours the police spend on paperwork, registering cases, appearing in the court, and so on.”

At CoERS, funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), researchers have tried to provide experiential and sustained learning on best practices through an influencer who forms a large part of their engagement time with roads, i.e., drivers who commute with them to school and college.

This Training of Influencer programme is a step towards developing pedagogy to address gaps in driver training by using technology-enabled solutions. Drivers were trained in safe driving concepts, hazard perception and driving etiquette, added the statement.

