Krishnagiri blast: MP Thambidurai demands probe by central agencies

KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by a central investigation agency into the explosion in a firecracker shop at Krishnagiri on Saturday that left nine people dead.

In his letter, written on Monday, Thambidurai said, “ A minister in Tamil Nadu has informed media that the explosion happened due to an LPG cylinder blast. The shop cum godown is located in a thickly populated area and surrounded by a school.

People in the locality suspect that highly dangerous explosives were stored in the godown. The state government has been providing misleading information about the incident which only shows that it is dealing with sensitive issues with a casual and careless attitude.”

Pointing out that he had raised the issue in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Thambidurai requested Shah to order an investigation by NIA or CBI.

SHRC orders notice

The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports and sought a report from the Krishnagiri collector and SP within six weeks. Earlier in the day, forensic experts and the SP inspected the blast site at Palayapettai.

