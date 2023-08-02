Home States Tamil Nadu

‘TN first state to get Application Programming Interface connectivity to IT data’

“Following the GST Council model of data sharing across states, this step will increase efficiency and accuracy of government schemes and subsidies,” said Thiagarajan.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:31 AM

Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Tuesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament House to thank her for enabling Tamil Nadu to become the first state to get Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity to Income Tax data.

“Following the GST Council model of data sharing across states, this step will increase the efficiency and accuracy of government schemes and subsidies,” said Thiagarajan. During his tenure as finance minister, Thiagarajan has urged Sitharaman for a data-sharing protocol that allows the states to access data on Income Tax, Aadhaar, Covid-19 among others, which would supplement efforts of states towards a data-driven administration.

The minister also thanked the Union minister for his support throughout his time as Finance Minister and Goods Service Tax (GST) Council member. “I also used the opportunity of being in Delhi (for a University Commencement Lecture and Information Technology-related meetings) to call on and thank Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan and CBDT Chairman  Nitin Gupta for their unstinting support during my term in my previous role,” Thiagarajan tweeted.

