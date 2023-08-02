Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman alleges Ravindranath, son of former TN CM OPS, harassing her; seeks police protection

The woman alleged that P Ravindranath made video calls to her seeking sexual favours.

P Ravindranath Kumar

CHENNAI: A woman has sought police protection for her and her family as she alleged that son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, P Ravindranath is harassing her. She alleged that Ravindranath made video calls to her seeking sexual favours, reports said.

The woman on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the office of the director general of police (DGP) seeking protection for her after Ravindranath allegedly intimidated her.

The woman, according to reports, claimed that she met O Panneerselvam's son at a marriage function in 2014. A friend, Nagapriya, with whom she had studied at a private school in Kodaikanal, introduced her to Ravindranath, his wife Ananthi, and sister Kavitha, she claimed.

The woman said that she got divorced from her husband in the year 2022.  Making use of that, Ravindranath made his friend call her and sought sexual favours. Moreover, during the month of April, Ravindranath himself made a WhatsApp call at 1 am and harassed her, she alleged.

It may be recalled that on July last, the Madras High Court had declared the election of Ravindranath, the sole member of Parliament from the AIADMK party, null and void. He had won the 2019 elections from Theni constituency. The High Court, according to Live Law, passed the order on an election petition filed by P Milany, a voter, who had challenged Ravindranath's election on the ground of suppression of sources of income and bribing of voters.

