Home States Tamil Nadu

Passport verification through DigiLocker from August 5

The union government has further enhanced the acceptance of Aadhar cards through DigiLocker for online submission of applications in the portal.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | @digilocker_ind)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In order to make the passport verification process easier, applicants can submit their original documents in DigiLocker from August 5, according to a statement of Madurai Regional Passport Officer B Vasanthan. DigiLocker is an online service used for storing personal documents and credentials, maintained by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"Passport applicants, during the online submission of their application at the portal, are advised to complete the DigiLocker process of uploading the required documents to minimise the overall processing time and ensure a seamless verification of the documents at the passport seva kendra (PSK) or post office passport seva kendra (POPSK). Applicants would not be required to carry the original documents to the passport office if the same is uploaded through DigiLocker," the statement read.

The union government has further enhanced the acceptance of Aadhar cards through DigiLocker for online submission of applications in the portal. Uploading Aadhar through DigiLocker will be compulsory, if the applicant chooses Aadhaar as one of the documents for proof of address or date of birth. This will come into effect from August 5.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
passport verification DigiLocker
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp