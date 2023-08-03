Passport verification through DigiLocker from August 5

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In order to make the passport verification process easier, applicants can submit their original documents in DigiLocker from August 5, according to a statement of Madurai Regional Passport Officer B Vasanthan. DigiLocker is an online service used for storing personal documents and credentials, maintained by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



"Passport applicants, during the online submission of their application at the portal, are advised to complete the DigiLocker process of uploading the required documents to minimise the overall processing time and ensure a seamless verification of the documents at the passport seva kendra (PSK) or post office passport seva kendra (POPSK). Applicants would not be required to carry the original documents to the passport office if the same is uploaded through DigiLocker," the statement read.



The union government has further enhanced the acceptance of Aadhar cards through DigiLocker for online submission of applications in the portal. Uploading Aadhar through DigiLocker will be compulsory, if the applicant chooses Aadhaar as one of the documents for proof of address or date of birth. This will come into effect from August 5.

