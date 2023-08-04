Dairy farm of Aadhava Trust set ablaze in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Miscreants set fire to a dairy farm belonging to Aadhava Trust in Arumuganeri late on Wednesday. The director of the private trust, Balakumaresan, had recently been accused of withholding the salaries of around 3,000 teachers, who were employed by the trust in various government and aided schools since 2019.

However, the teachers said the director is absconding, and withholding salaries since January. The land parcel of the dairy farm was reportedly leased from the salt society. Late on Wednesday, unidentified persons set fire to the dairy farm that housed over 80 cows and stocked nearly 3,000 hay stacks.

Meanwhile, Balakumaresan, in an audio clip, claimed local rowdies, who enjoyed the support of the Arumuganeri police inspector, set fire to his farm. “The rowdies trespassed into the farm recently and chased away all the 12 workers.

Despite filing a complaint against them, the Arumuganeri police have taken no action. With regard to the salary issue, only a few teachers preferred a complaint to the district administration. I will come back and disburse all their salaries,” he said.

THOOTHUKUDI: Miscreants set fire to a dairy farm belonging to Aadhava Trust in Arumuganeri late on Wednesday. The director of the private trust, Balakumaresan, had recently been accused of withholding the salaries of around 3,000 teachers, who were employed by the trust in various government and aided schools since 2019. However, the teachers said the director is absconding, and withholding salaries since January. The land parcel of the dairy farm was reportedly leased from the salt society. Late on Wednesday, unidentified persons set fire to the dairy farm that housed over 80 cows and stocked nearly 3,000 hay stacks. Meanwhile, Balakumaresan, in an audio clip, claimed local rowdies, who enjoyed the support of the Arumuganeri police inspector, set fire to his farm. “The rowdies trespassed into the farm recently and chased away all the 12 workers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite filing a complaint against them, the Arumuganeri police have taken no action. With regard to the salary issue, only a few teachers preferred a complaint to the district administration. I will come back and disburse all their salaries,” he said.