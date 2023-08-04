MSMEs must be ready to tap business opportunities from Kulasekarapattinam project: ISRO

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has appealed to MSME entrepreneurs in the district to gear up for tapping business opportunities that would arise soon as the ISRO's new rocket launching project is coming up at Kulasekarapattinam. Addressing media persons on Thursday after chairing the second edition of the MSME conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Thoothukudi, ISRO spokesperson N Sudheer Kumar said the land acquisition process for the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport project is almost over and a tender for the construction contract will be floated soon.



"We can expect a full-fledged spaceport equipped with the launch pad, to be established here in a few years. Small satellites will be flown from here. So, this will provide opportunities for the MSMEs in the district to flourish. There is a huge demand for improving basic infrastructure, transport, construction, and supply of food and raw materials. At least 1,000 people will receive work during the construction period. When it comes to operations, demand for operational support, maintenance support, and spare parts supply will increase and boost business potential, maybe, in another five to six years," he added.



As part of the project, tier 1 and tier 2 companies that produce ancillary products for the space industry are also expected to mushroom in the southern part of the district. "So we want the local MSMEs to gear up to grab the available business opportunities. The project that is estimated to cost `900 crore will begin soon," Kumar added.



When asked about the progress of the Gaganyaan project, he said that the much ambitious ISRO project is nearing its final stage. "A series of test vehicles with an unmanned vehicle, robotics machine, and later, a manned machine, will be launched. We have a very clear road map to make the Gaganyaan mission successful. The mission will be a demonstration of human spaceflight capability. A three-member crew will be sent to a space orbit for a three-day mission," he further said.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has appealed to MSME entrepreneurs in the district to gear up for tapping business opportunities that would arise soon as the ISRO's new rocket launching project is coming up at Kulasekarapattinam. Addressing media persons on Thursday after chairing the second edition of the MSME conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Thoothukudi, ISRO spokesperson N Sudheer Kumar said the land acquisition process for the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport project is almost over and a tender for the construction contract will be floated soon. "We can expect a full-fledged spaceport equipped with the launch pad, to be established here in a few years. Small satellites will be flown from here. So, this will provide opportunities for the MSMEs in the district to flourish. There is a huge demand for improving basic infrastructure, transport, construction, and supply of food and raw materials. At least 1,000 people will receive work during the construction period. When it comes to operations, demand for operational support, maintenance support, and spare parts supply will increase and boost business potential, maybe, in another five to six years," he added. As part of the project, tier 1 and tier 2 companies that produce ancillary products for the space industry are also expected to mushroom in the southern part of the district. "So we want the local MSMEs to gear up to grab the available business opportunities. The project that is estimated to cost `900 crore will begin soon," Kumar added. When asked about the progress of the Gaganyaan project, he said that the much ambitious ISRO project is nearing its final stage. "A series of test vehicles with an unmanned vehicle, robotics machine, and later, a manned machine, will be launched. We have a very clear road map to make the Gaganyaan mission successful. The mission will be a demonstration of human spaceflight capability. A three-member crew will be sent to a space orbit for a three-day mission," he further said.