ED seized Rs 22 lakh cash, property documents from Senthil Balaji's close aide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During searches at nine locations linked to jailed minister Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth Rs 22 lakh and unaccounted valuables worth Rs 16.6 lakh.

The ED sleuths also seized unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels.

The ED started an investigation based on three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai, related to the Cash for Jobs Scam.

The searches that happened on August 3 were carried out with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). During the investigation, intelligence inputs showed that one of V. Senthil Balaji's close aides, ST Saminathan possessed incriminating documents of the crime and attempted to hide or transfer them.

ED conducted searches at his premises.

It was discovered during the search that ST Saminathan's sister-in-law Shanti is acting as a Benami of ST Saminathan and was seen moving bags containing documents and valuables. As a result, the investigative teams searched Shanti's premises.

However, Shanthi was not present at the location. Further scrutiny of CCTV footage and investigation revealed that the bags had been handed over to her driver, Shiva.

During the search at Shiva's residence, cash amounting to Rs. 22 Lakh and unaccounted Valuables worth Rs. 16.6 Lakh along with unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels has been found.

Shiva, in his statement, admitted that Shanthi gave him the bags out of fear that incriminating details would be discovered. Based on the ongoing investigation, it appears that the seized property and cash belong to Saminathan, a release stated.

CHENNAI: During searches at nine locations linked to jailed minister Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth Rs 22 lakh and unaccounted valuables worth Rs 16.6 lakh. The ED sleuths also seized unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels. The ED started an investigation based on three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai, related to the Cash for Jobs Scam. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The searches that happened on August 3 were carried out with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). During the investigation, intelligence inputs showed that one of V. Senthil Balaji's close aides, ST Saminathan possessed incriminating documents of the crime and attempted to hide or transfer them. ED conducted searches at his premises. It was discovered during the search that ST Saminathan's sister-in-law Shanti is acting as a Benami of ST Saminathan and was seen moving bags containing documents and valuables. As a result, the investigative teams searched Shanti's premises. However, Shanthi was not present at the location. Further scrutiny of CCTV footage and investigation revealed that the bags had been handed over to her driver, Shiva. During the search at Shiva's residence, cash amounting to Rs. 22 Lakh and unaccounted Valuables worth Rs. 16.6 Lakh along with unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels has been found. Shiva, in his statement, admitted that Shanthi gave him the bags out of fear that incriminating details would be discovered. Based on the ongoing investigation, it appears that the seized property and cash belong to Saminathan, a release stated.