Minister Moorthy will face bigger trouble than Senthil Balaji: Annamalai

As a part of his En Mann En Makkal state-wide tour, the BJP leader addressed the gathering at Melur, Madurai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  BJP State President K Annamalai said Minister P Moorthy is the next in line among DMK cabinet members, who would be facing serious trouble in connection with his alleged involvement in mining activities.

Annamalai said, when compared to minister Senthil Balaji's arrest, Minister Moorthy will face much bigger trouble, stating that he is involved in quarry mining. "Madurai MP S Venkatesan can be seen only at the party's book launch functions and on the political advertisement posters in the streets. He is completely useless for the people of the district as he fails to address their core issues," he criticised.

As a part of his En Mann En Makkal state-wide tour, the BJP leader addressed the gathering at Melur, Madurai on Friday. "He said the tour is primarily meant to expose the DMK government's anti-people activities. He added that Melur, being the mother of all villages in the Madurai district, is well-known for making agri-plows and for contributing honest politicians like P Kakkan.

He spoke about a sports player, A Palaniswami, also called 'Black Panther' for his skills, who hails from Melur. "He secured the first Arjuna Award in volleyball. After the BJP comes to power in the state or gets its MP from Madurai in the upcoming 2024 election, we will build a high-tech indoor stadium after his name," the BJP leader added.

The BJP leader also said Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised the state government's position to number one in borrowing credits at the national level, with a debt of around Rs 7,00,000 crore.  "After the DMK came to power, they have increased the debt by Rs 1,75,000 crore so far. The state government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, of which Rs 2,300 crore is being taken from the central government funds," he added.

