Concerned over disunity among DMK office-bearers, Stalin warns of action

Sources said the DMK president told the district secretaries and office-bearers that he would not issue warnings anymore to those who err and would only take action against them.

Published: 06th August 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 10:01 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday expressed serious concern over disunity prevailing among party office-bearers in many parts of the state and issued a stern warning that such behaviour would not be tolerated and if it continues, action would be taken.

Sources said that while addressing district secretaries of the party through video conference, Stalin made a plain-speak about what he heard and witnessed through videos shared through Whatsapp and shared his pain with party colleagues.

"Often I get information about disunity among office-bearers in a few districts. It is not good either for you (office-bearers) or the party. Particularly, I have been seeing office-bearers engaging in verbal duels in public," Stalin said referring to change of district secretary in Tenkasi after he clashed with a woman functionary on the dais.  

Stalin also referred to another clash in the district of minister Gingee KS Masthan. The minister was seen answering those who questioned him without knowing that the media is recording the entire clash.
"Kazhagam (DMK) is for all cadres. It is not the possession of office-bearers alone. Similarly, the government is also for everyone. Ministers and MLAs alone cannot claim the right for that," Stalin told the district secretaries.

Sources said Stalin also recalled that when the DMK came to power for the first time decades ago, CN Annadurai was concerned about effectively leading both the party and the government.  "The party should be useful in coming to power and the government should be useful in strengthening the party. Our leader Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) nourished the party and the government simultaneously and we should also emulate that," Stalin said.

He also advised the ministers, district secretaries, headquarters office-bearers, secretaries of various wings, MLAs, MPs, office-bearers of district units of the party, panchayat unions, towns, and villages to function in a coordinated way.  

Sources said the DMK president told the district secretaries and office-bearers that he would not issue warnings anymore to those who err and would only take action against them. He also pointed out at "lethargy" in booth-level works in some places and directed the cadre to complete the works at the earliest.  Sources also said the party leadership is pondering over replacing secretaries of a few districts in due course.

Meanwhile, a statement from DMK headquarters said the party president told the district secretaries that the BJP would go to any extent to retain power at the Centre since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be a do-or-die battle for them.  "In Tamil Nadu, all their efforts have faced defeat so far. Annoyed by this, they will target us.  In the past, the DMK won the elections after overcoming such obstacles.  This time too, by our united effort, we should realise a complete victory," Stalin said.

