Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai court gives ED 5-day custody of arrested TN minister Senthil Balaji

The order came on a day when the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas from Balaji and his wife Meghala challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in the money laundering case.

Published: 07th August 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (File photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city court on Monday permitted the Enforcement Directorate to take custody of DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case, for five days.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict favouring the Central agency’s right to claim custody of an accused person for interrogations, the agency moved a petition before the principal sessions court which is the special court for ED cases.

Principal sessions judge S Alli heard the counsels for both sides before granting custody till August 12 for interrogations.

She declined to allow private doctors, as sought by the counsel for the minister, to have access to him twice a day to check up on his health conditions.

Senthil Balaji being taken to Shastri Bhavan on Monday  | P Jawahar

Senthil Balaji is currently imprisoned at the Central Prison, Puzhal, near Chennai after he was discharged from a private hospital where he underwent a bypass surgery.

Dramatic scenes unfolded soon after his arrest on June 14 as he had developed chest pain and was admitted to the Govt Muti-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate where the doctors diagnosed him as having blocks in the heart and recommended immediate surgery.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Megala, the Madras High Court ordered him to be shifted to Kauvery Hospital for surgery, though ED had vociferously objected to it.

ALSO READ | SC allows ED custody of TN minister Senthil Balaji till August 12 in money laundering case

A division bench of the court delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of the right of ED to take an accused person into its custody for interrogation. A third judge, for whom the matter was referred, concurred with one of the judges of the division bench ruling in favour of ED and rejecting the contentions of illegality in the arrest.

This ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court as well.

Senthil Balaji landed on ED’s net following a case registered by the agency on the trails of the cash-for-jobs scam, through which, he was alleged to have received proceeds of crime (tainted money).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Senthil Balaji
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp