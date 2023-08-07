White grub worms impact sugarcane crop in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: An infestation of white grub worms has impacted sugarcane cultivation in Harur and Morappur. Farmers attributed the pest attack to poor rainfall and expressed fear that yield could come down by 50%, causing huge financial losses.

SK Annadurai, treasurer of the All Sugarcane Cultivators Association, told TNIE, “Grub worms are very difficult to contain and almost every field has been infested. The worms thrive in drought-like conditions. The infestation has affected areas such as Nadupatti, Thasarahalli, among others. Approximately 30 tonnes of sugarcane can be produced in an acre, but the infestation can reduce it by half.”

R Kaliappan, a farmer, said, “The worms feed on the water content in sugarcane. So there will be massive losses. The government must issue fair compensation to farmers. Sugarcane cultivation is a long and expensive process, farmers have invested a lot and we hope to minimise the losses.”

P Krishnan, a farmer from Harur said, “When this worm attacks a field, the sugarcane is severely malnourished. The leaves turn yellow and wilt. The worms also damage the roots and stunts growth. This is extremity disadvantageous to mills as it would directly impact the recovery rate of mills. Subramaniya Siva Sugar Mills has a recovery rate of over 10%, this year this recovery rate is not possible.”

R Priya, managing director of the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mills, told TNIE “The infestation is not something new, whenever there is low rainfall, the worms thrive. We have conducted inspections and have issued directives for control measures. We are also collecting data of infested fields and at the time of crushing, these fields are given priority, This would prevent farmers from losses.”

“Following the harvest, the mills cooperate with farmers and aid them in recovering their lands. We are urging farmers to take up crop rotation in paddy. Sowing of paddy would eliminate the worm. As long as field is stagnated with sufficient water for a period of time, these worms could be controlled or eliminated,” she said.

