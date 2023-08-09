Amali Nagar fishers continue protest against CM Stalin, refuse to attend peace talk

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Refusing to attend the peace meeting called by Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Amali Nagar fishermen on Tuesday continued their indefinite protest against Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is likely to attend the fishermen conference at Ramanathapuram on August 18, to condemn the delay in the construction of a groyne at Amali Nagar beach near Tiruchendur.



The protest began on Monday, and over 200 country boats remained docked on the shores for the second day on Tuesday. Owing to rough waves and sea erosion, the fisherfolk are demanding a groyne on the beach to moor their boats safely. Fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan allocated `58 crore for groyne construction and `25 crore for shore protection works in Jeeva Nagar and Tiruchendur in the 2022-23 fiscal. However, the officials have not yet commenced the work citing a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.



Meanwhile, Amalinagar fishermen have sent letters to other fishing hamlets in the district urging to support their agitation and to boycott the fishermen conference at Ramanathapuram. Addressing media persons, the residents said, "We don't want to attend any more peace meetings. Last February, we had withdrawn our indefinite protest after believing in the assurances from officials. However, the officials took no action in the last six months. What use are NGT orders, if they work against the safety of fishermen?"

A fisherwoman taking part in the protest, said the Udangudi thermal power plant's coal jetty, which was constructed off the coast has further triggered sea erosion at Amali Nagar. "We will call off the protest only if the government pays heed to our demands, or else we are ready to die at this place," she added. One of the leaders of the agitation said they are boycotting the peace meeting only so that the issue gets the attention of the CM.

