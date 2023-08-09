Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu parents stop sending kids to school citing religious preaching, demand new govt school in village

In a petition undersigned by more than 400 people, they alleged that the administration of the aided primary school is also attempting to construct a church over a poramboke plot of land.

Published: 09th August 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Christianity

For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Hindu parents from Achankuttam village, who stopped sending over 100 wards to a local government-aided primary school back in March alleging that the administration was preaching Christianity, staged a protest in Veerakeralampudur on Monday and sent a petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin demanding a government school in their village. Officials from the school education department have decided to hold talks with the parents on Wednesday and persuade them to send the children to any of the schools in the region.

In a petition undersigned by more than 400 people, they alleged that the administration of the aided primary school is also attempting to construct a church over a poramboke plot of land. "Opposing the construction, we held a road blockade in March and the police arrested us. Since then, we stopped sending our children to that particular school. We have also petitioned the district collector and other officials seeking steps to establish a government school in our village. Our children have to travel to a government school located six km away from our village for writing annual exams," they said.

Residents also noted that they provided a land parcel to the government for constructing a school, and also a building to conduct temporary classes until the construction is over. "The school education department should provide our children with government teachers, school books, lunch, and uniforms for the 2023-24 academic year. Since the strength of the aided school has declined, the government could assign the teachers there, to teach our children," the parents added.

When contacted by TNIE, Chief Educational Officer of Tenkasi district Muthaiah said while the parents of 56 Hindu students had admitted the children to other schools, parents of about 70 other Hindu children are refusing to send their wards to any school. "Religious issues can be resolved through talks. But, parents should not stop sending their children to school under any circumstances. We will hold a talk with them on Wednesday. The Revenue Divisional Officer, school education officials, tahsildar, and police officials will also attend the meeting. We have also brought the demand for a new school to the attention of the state government," he said.

Another official said the aided school now has just a total of 20 students. "Three teachers appointed by the government and a few others posted by the school management are working there. This same religious issue was raised in Kuthapanchan village near Alangulam. However, the Hindu parents there agreed to send their children to another school nearby after the school education department arranged a government bus to pick up and drop the students," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu parents Protest Christianity govt school
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp