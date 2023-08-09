Home States Tamil Nadu

Huge pollution risk in 8km around NLC: Study

The study titled ‘POWERing Pollution: The Environmental and Pollution Impacts of Thermal Power

Published: 09th August 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Huge pollution risk in 8km around NLC: Study

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Villages in an 8-km radius around NLCIL have severe ground and surface water contamination, an assessment conducted by Chennai-based environmental advocacy group Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra has said.

The study titled ‘POWERing Pollution: The Environmental and Pollution Impacts of Thermal Power Stations and Mining Operating in Neyveli & Parangipettai’ was carried out with the involvement of local communities. 

At a place in Tholkappiyar Nagar of Vadakkuvellur village, mercury levels exceeded the permissible limit by 250 times. Multiple samples collected within 8 km radius from the NLC mines and thermal power plants were found to contain elements like Aluminium, Fluoride, Iron, Manganese, Magnesium, Mercury and Selenium in high concentration. 

Detailed village-level surveys were done in Athandardollai, Akhilandakangapuram, Kallukkuzhi, Thenkuthu, Vanadhirayapuram, Vadakuvellur, Thoppalikuppam. Two rounds of collection and testing of water (surface and ground) and soil samples were carried out with 20 locations in the first round and 11 locations in the second. 

31 locations
The study report said out of the 31 surveyed locations, 17 were found to be seriously contaminated and 11 places were significantly contaminated. In Parangipettai where M/s IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited operates a seawater-based 1200MW coal-based power plant, sampling was done. Also, a health survey was done involving 101 households and at least one family member suffered from kidney, skin or respiratory diseases. Majority of respondents attributed these problems to NLC effluents, the study claimed.

In a joint press conference, Shripad Dharmadhikary of Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, one of the authors of the study, Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, legislators Jawahirulla and Velmurugan demanded TNPCB and union environment ministry to put in place a mechanism to curb the pollution and set-up a formal and legally recognised committee of key officials from NLC and ITPCL, village panchayat heads to the monitor the progress. 

Soil Biologist Sultan Ismail said fly ash from NLCIL is like a time bomb and can cause irreparable damage to the environment and people. While NLC has not responded to the TNIE queries, a public information notice issued in March said NLCIL was pumping out only 71.8 million cubic metres of groundwater per annum against 149.7 million cubic metres permitted by Union environment ministry and Central Water Control Board. It said 163 inspection borewells have been established in Neyveli and groundwater test results are sent to TNPCB periodically.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water contamination NLCIL Pollution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp