Aavin, IIM ink deal for enhancing services

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation (Aavin) on Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management - Trichy with an aim to improving the overall efficiency of the cooperative federation. The leading educational institution will assist Aavin in strengthening various departments including commercial, human resources, technology, and others. Following the signing ceremony, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj said, Aavin has got the best infrastructure across the state. “Comprehensive training in skill development will be provided to employees across all departments to enhance performance of Aavin”

Thangaraj also said Aavin’s practice of providing spot acknowledgment receipt to dairy farmers has garnered appreciation from the farmers. The federation has managed to reduce power expenses by 6.9%, resulting in savings of `6 lakh a year. Furthermore, the state has established 200 primary milk producer cooperative societies, added Thangaraj.

He further said measures are being implemented to maintain a consistent taste for Aavin milk products across state. Milk Commissioner cum Managing Director of Aavin S Vineeth and other officials were present on the occasion.

