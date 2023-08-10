Home States Tamil Nadu

District admin will support millet farmers in Thoothukudi, says collector

District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj further said, in view of the International Year of Millets (IYM2023), the Indian government has devised several schemes to promote minor millet crops.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Millets

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In efforts to promote millet cultivation, the district administration will support value addition of minor millet grains, said District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the mass conduct programme at Jameen Devarkulam near Kazhugumalai on Wednesday. He also distributed welfare assistance to the public on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the mass conduct programme is convened on every second Wednesday of a month, in order to deliver revenue services to the villages. It will reduce people's burden to reach out to collectorate spoiling their one-day earnings, he added.

Senthil Raj further said, in view of the International Year of Millets (IYM2023), the Indian government has devised several schemes to promote minor millet crops. "Since the agriculture land around Jameen Devarkulam is rainfed and suitable for coarse grains, farmers can cultivate minor millet crops. The state government is likely to increase the purchase price for millets. The district administration will also support value addition of the minor millet grains," he said.

Sources said the collector distributed various assistance to 108 beneficiaries, including house pattas to 61 beneficiaries, corrected pattas to 19, welfare assistance to 19, tailoring machines to three, and electric motors to four people.

Additional collector (Development) Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, Kovilpatti RDO (Incharge) Gaurav Kumar, Kuruvikulam panchayat union chairman Vijayalatchmi Kanagaraj, Tenkasi district panchayat member Devi Rajagopal, Jameen Devarkulam panchayat president P Ramasamy, and others were present.

