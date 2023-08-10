Home States Tamil Nadu

Mattuthavani bus stand to be revamped at cost of Rs 1.8 crore, tenders floated

Despite being the busiest spot in the district, the age-old bus stand has been crying for attention. Portions of the dilapidated concrete roof had collapsed several times, injuring many passengers.

MADURAI: The much-awaited renovation of the Mattuthavani MGR bus stand is all set to commence soon as the city corporation has floated tenders at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore for revamping both the Mattuthavani bus stand and the Omni bus stand. Lakhs of people travel to other districts and even the neighbouring states from the Mattuthavani and adjacent Omni bus stands on a daily basis.

The centre comprises eight platforms each dedicated to buses plying to separate routes, in addition to RO water facilities and breast-feeding rooms. Despite being the busiest spot in the district, the age-old bus stand has been crying for attention. Portions of the dilapidated concrete roof had collapsed several times, injuring many passengers over the years. "People even hesitate to use the breast-feeding room owing to lack of maintenance and unhygienic conditions. So, the renovation decision is a huge blessing for the passengers," Abhishek, a passenger, said.  

Under the renovation plan, weak portions of the ceiling will be removed and it will be reconstructed. Pipelines and electricity lines will also be upgraded, officials said.

